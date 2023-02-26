Obituary & Services: Mary Evelyn Pope

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Reverend Mary Evelyn Pope, age 85 of Green Castle, Missouri went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 23, 2023, at her home in Green Castle, MO.

Evelyn was born on February 10, 1938, in Stahl, MO, the daughter of Floyd and Retah (Mills) Rouse. She was raised in the Novinger area and attended local schools.

Evelyn was united in marriage to Donald G. Pope on October 2, 1954. The couple lived in Kirksville then in Novinger and later moved to Green Castle where they enjoyed their retirement. Evelyn accepted the Lord as her savior as a child and was called to preach at the age of 13. She and Donald spent many years pastoring the Stahl Church as she was a dedicated servant of the Lord. Evelyn’s greatest accomplishment was to be able to lead others to the saving knowledge of Christ. In her free time, she enjoyed singing, water skiing, and working and arranging flowers at her shop; Evelyn’s Flower Shop. Evelyn worked for over 50 years at Grimm Smith in Kirksville and truly loved the medical field.

Evelyn is survived by her husband Donald of Green Castle, MO, her son Eldon Dale Pope of Hawk Point, MO, 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren along with her sister Karen Wood and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son David Pope, her daughter Monieca and 9 brothers; Ivan, Gerald, Bill, Paul, Orval, Bob, Leo, Cleo, and Hanie Rouse and 4 sisters; Margarete Snow, Shirley Foreman, Sharron VanDuseldorph and Ruby Ruggles.

A Celebration of her life service will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions in Green Castle. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm. Memorial contributions can be given to the family’s choice and contributions can be mailed to the family or the funeral home.

