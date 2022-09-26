Obituary & Services: Mary E. Peters

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mary E. Peters, age 100 of Polo, MO passed away Saturday morning September 24, 2022, at her home in Polo.

Mary was born on March 26, 1922, the daughter of George R. and Nellie M. (Hill) McPheeters in Cowgill, MO. She attended Frog Pond Grade School and was a 1939 graduate of Cowgill High School. She married Glen Peters on March 2nd, 1940, in Richmond, MO and they made their home on the farm north of Millville for 62 years. Mary was a member of the Millville United Methodist Church. She was a great cook and an excellent pie maker. Mary enjoyed gardening and canning. She loved music and playing the piano. Mary was a great seamstress and made clothes for the girls as they grew up. She was a wonderful, loving mother and grandmother. Family was very important to her and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen Peters (Mary); sons-in-laws, Maurice Smith, David L. Coats, David Frazer, and Bill Bost; grandchildren, Julie Frazer and Brian Bost; great-grandchild, Stephen Tyler Bost; and siblings, Earl McPheeters, John McPheeters, Russell McPheeters, Leola McPheeters, and Lena Cox. She is survived by her daughters, Shirley Smith of Richmond, MO, Glenda Coats of Lexington, MO, Marilyn Frazer of Stet, MO, and June Bost of Polo, MO; grandchildren, Michael Higgins (Allison), Natalie Gerringer (Marshall), Vickey Goff (Michael), David Smith, Janette Sedgwick (Doug), Jennifer Frazer, Jason Frazer (Misty), David Brett ” Joel” Frazer, and Kyla Griffin; great-grandchildren, Alex Higgins (Diana), Brynna Higgins, Dylan Smith (Bailey), Christian Sedgwick, Katelyn Sedgwick, Hallie Frazer, Sid Bost (Linda), John Bost (Athena), Eli Goff, Miles Goff, Adam Higgins, Carly Gerringer, Trent Gerringer, and Tessa Gerringer; and six great-great-grandchildren, Victoria Case, Emma Smith, Tegan Smith, Rylee Bost, Artimis, and Persephone Bost; several nieces and nephews also survive.



Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Millville United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Millville United Methodist Church (43146 Hwy K Richmond MO 64085). The public may begin viewing at 1:00 PM, before the service at the church. There is no scheduled formal visitation. Burial will follow at Cowgill Cemetery, southeast of Cowgill. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo (660) 354-2214.