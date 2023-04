Obituary & Services: Mary “Abigail” Arthaud

Abigail married in Wheeling, Missouri, on June 2, 1974, Ronald Doofe. An engineer, Ron worked in many different countries including Hungary, Bulgaria, and Thailand. After their divorce, she remained in Bangkok, employed in a managerial position with an international moving company. Abigail also found time to assume an administrative position with an orphanage and was recognized for her major achievements. Her friendships from that era have continued to the present.