Obituary & Services: Mary “Abigail” Arthaud

Mary “Abigail” Arthaud was born May 10, 1950, in Chillicothe, Missouri, daughter of Lawrence Frank Arthaud and Charlotte “Ruth” White, and died at her home in Trenton, Missouri, April 3, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters-in-law Patricia (Garrett) Arthaud and Saleme (Michael) Arthaud.

Abigail graduated from Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman State University), Kirksville, Missouri, with a B.S. in Education, majoring in vocational home economics. She taught at a high school in Louisiana, Missouri, for a few years.

Abigail married in Wheeling, Missouri, on June 2, 1974, Ronald Doofe. An engineer, Ron worked in many different countries including Hungary, Bulgaria, and Thailand. After their divorce, she remained in Bangkok, employed in a managerial position with an international moving company. Abigail also found time to assume an administrative position with an orphanage and was recognized for her major achievements. Her friendships from that era have continued to the present.

Abigail returned to Missouri and taught high school at Southwest R-1 School District, Ludlow, Missouri, until her retirement, when she took on a major role in caring for her parents in their final years. She belonged to the Olive Prindle Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution.

After retirement, Abigail built a new house in Trenton where she hosted Bible Study Groups. An excellent cook she had a warm and welcoming table for family gatherings.

A member of the Wheeling Baptist Church, she was a devout Christian with a strong faith.

She is survived by two brothers, Fred Lee Arthaud, Trenton, and John “Bradley” Arthaud, Arizona, nephews David Arthaud, and Jason Arthaud, and nieces Rebecca (Arthaud) Ruddock and Victoria Arthaud, Catherine (Arthaud) Rabinovich, and Gwynneth Arthaud.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Wheeling Baptist Church on June 17, 2023.

Memorials may be sent to the Wheeling Baptist Church and can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 Washington Street Chillicothe, Missouri

