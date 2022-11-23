Obituary & Services: Marva Earleen (Gramling) Pinnick

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mrs. Marva Earleen Gramling Pinnick, 94, a resident of Sarasota, Florida died at 10:20 A.M., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her residence. She was a former Trenton, Missouri resident.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M., Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton. Family visitation will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Marva Earleen Gramling Pinnick daughter of Kenneth Earl and Lucille Marvin Gramling was born October 27, 1928, in Sullivan County Milan, Missouri. She attended rural schools graduating from Milan High school class of 1946. During her Junior and Senior years, she worked at Simpson Hospital as a nurse. She took teacher training her senior year and attended college at Kirksville summer sessions. Earleen taught at Wolfe and Holly Hill Rural schools in Sullivan County for 2 years.

In February 1949 she and Marvin V Pinnick were married. Five children were born into this union. Mary Marlene Ralston (Tony), Deborah Jo Pinnick (Kris Brown), Donna Jean Pinnick ( Jennifer Dial), Denise Yvonne Steinacker (John), and David Vance Pinnick (Diane).

Earleen was a homemaker raising her children for much of their early life. She later became a practical nurse working at Wright Memorial Hospital for 8 years and then as a secretary at Lowery Bros for six years. She worked for Missouri License Bureau as a clerk for 5 years. She received her Realtor’s license and sold properties for a short time. She never met a stranger and always had responsibilities to care for someone. She cared for her mother until her death and then many others in the community. She delivered Meals on Wheels for a time. She cared for her husband until his illness required Nursing Home Care. She was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She was a Sunday School Teacher and served on several committees including Finance. She was a Missouri West conference delegate and enjoyed many of the traditions at church including soup day, potluck dinners, and the hanging of the greens.

Earleen is survived by her daughters Marlene Ralston (Tony) of Trenton, Mo, Deborah Pinnick (Kris Brown) of Tampa FL, Donna Pinnick ((Jennifer Dial) of Houston, TX, Denise Steinacker (John) of Sarasota, FL, and son David V. Pinnick (Diane) of Huntington Beach, CA. Six grandchildren: Bradly (Cassi), Bently Ralston, Brian (Shannon), Andy (Kelli) Steinacker, Shane, and Grace Pinnick and great-grandchildren Madison and Mackenzie Ralston, Danny, Clyde, Reid, and Coral Steinacker. Sisters: Carolee Wilson, and Phyllis Hollon. Brothers: Burt Gramling (Darlene), Marvin Gramling (Pat). Preceded in death by her parents, Husband, and twin brothers: JT and KE Gramling Jr. & great-grandson Bailey Ralston. Contributions made to Wesley UMC Trenton, MO in memory of Earleen Pinnick may be left with the funeral home.