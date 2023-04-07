Obituary & Services: Marsha Renee (Neal) McLain,

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Marsha Renee (Neal) McLain, 44, of Chula, MO passed away in her home on April 6, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, April 10, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield. The family will receive friends Monday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Marsha was born on December 2, 1978, to Steve and Teri (Crookshanks) Neal. She grew up in Meadville, MO, graduated high school after a successful athletic career at Meadville High School and went on to study elementary education and became a beloved teacher. She spread her love of children to Laredo, Tina Avalon, Meadville, and Grundy Co school districts where many children were blessed to be in her care.

Marsha married her husband Eric in 2004. Together they brought Maggie Grace into the world on November 11, 2003. Maggie was the light of her eyes and Marsha enjoyed every minute of watching Maggie grow and perform on the athletic field. The love she had for her family was truly what filled her heart with joy.

Marsha had a great love of children, teaching, being a softball mom, riding the side by side with Eric and her friends, and being the favorite aunt of Reese and River. She was a great wife, daughter, sister, mother, friend, teacher, and then some. Her laugh and sense of humor will be in our hearts forever.

Marsha was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ronald and Helen Crookshanks and Keith Hoselton, Allen and Velma Neal, her uncle Kevin Crookshanks, and her cousin Madelin Crookshanks. Marsha left behind a legacy of love to those who succeeded her death including her loving husband, Eric, beautiful daughter Maggie, parents Steve and Teri Neal, father-in-law Bill McLain, siblings Dustin (Lindsay) Neal, and Halee Neal, and niece and nephews Reese and River Neal.

