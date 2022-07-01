Obituary & Services: Marjorie Helen Grisamore

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Marjorie Helen Grisamore of rural Galt, MO, born November 8, 1928, in Grundy County to Alva & Lillie (Fisher) Brassfield left this Earth on June 29, 2022, in Columbia, MO. Marjorie Helen Brassfield captured Byron Grisamore’s heart and they were married on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 1948, in a ceremony at Honey Creek Chapel.

Marjorie worked side by side with her husband (Byron) on their family farms raising row crops, Angus cattle, and finishing hogs. She owned and operated Grisamore Catering for 47 years. She was a member of the Galt Christian Church where she served as a youth leader and a Sunday school teacher. She was a forty-plus-year member of the Republican Women of Grundy County. She was active in the Grundy R-V PTA and the school system. She loved caring and sharing produce from her garden with her family and friends. She enjoyed, attending local/state fairs, going to livestock shows, school sports activities, and car races. Her greatest pleasure in her life was being with family and she was happiest when preparing food for her family gatherings.

Marjorie is survived by; two sons, Philip (Donna) and Stephen (Michelle) of rural Galt, MO; four grandchildren, Andrea Bush (Jason), John Grisamore (Christine), Joe Grisamore (Laura), and Katie Whaley (Kevin); and 5 great-grandchildren, Zak, Kohl, Easton, Jax, and Grace; including many nieces, nephews, and beloved family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Byron Grisamore; siblings, Frances Brown, Dwight Brassfield, JA Brassfield, Mary Anna Eves, and an infant brother.

Private family graveside services will be held at the IOOF Edinburg Cemetery in Edinburg, Missouri.

The family requests that, instead of flowers, memorial contributions be made to IOOF Edinburg Cemetery C/O Tom Witten 25 S.W. 62nd Ave. Trenton, MO. 64683. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, MO is in charge of local arrangements.