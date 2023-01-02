Obituary & Services: Marilyn Louise Paris

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Marilyn Louise Paris, age 93, of Hale, Missouri passed away December 30, 2022, peacefully at Hedrick Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Services will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Hale, Missouri, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the United Methodist Church, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., one hour prior to service.

Marilyn was born in Gallatin, Missouri on March 29, 1929, to Virgil VanDyke and Eva Critten. She was one of four children, along with three brothers, Gerald (who died in infancy), Bob, and Lowell. She attended high school in Jamesport but transferred to Hale High School during her senior year. On November 21, 1949, she joined John Allan Paris in marriage. They moved to a farm in the Hale community where Marilyn lived until the last few months of her life.

In life, Marilyn worked as a hairdresser, and for many years she worked on the farm with her husband and raised her family. After her own children were grown, Marilyn babysat kids in her home where she was known as “Grandma” or “Marno” to many area kids. All knew where the cookies were and how to make frog soup. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Hale.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three brothers. She is survived by her 6 children: Debby Paris of Raymore, MO, Joan Paris (Bob Dickerson) of Olathe, KS, Terri Koch (Doug) of Bosworth, MO, Rick Paris (Rose Marie Hopkins) of Hale, MO, Dale Paris (Sharon) of Hale, MO, and Susan Norris (Mark) of Chillicothe, MO. This also includes 9 grandchildren (Jason Paris, Rex Paris, Brandy Parker, Laura Greer, Becky Malisos, Josh Norris, Eric Paris, Stephen Koch, and Greg Norris), 12 great-grandchildren (Cody, Skylar, Casper, Colton, and Karsyn Paris; Avery and Colby Paris; Brody and Blair Norris; Agnes Norris; Tate and Brynn Greer.) and 1 great-great grandchild (Carter). She is also survived by a cousin, nieces and nephews, and many, many friends in the Hale community. She will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hale United Methodist Church or to the American Diabetes Association.

