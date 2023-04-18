Obituary & Services: Marilyn Kathleen Jones

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Marilyn Kathleen Jones, 94, Bethany, MO passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at an Albany, MO hospital.

She was born on September 21, 1928, in Eagleville, Missouri the daughter of Leonard and Mabel (Ballew) Hale.

On June 21, 1953, she married Robert Donley Jones. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2018.

Marilyn was a schoolteacher and a member of the Missouri State Teacher’s Association, Eagleville Christian Church, a past member of the Order of Eastern Star, and belonged to an Eagleville Sorority.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, Roger Kent Jones.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Jana (Bob) Price, Bethany, MO; grandchildren, Kristen Oesch (fiancé, Allan Cook) and Brennen (Leslie) Price; great-grandchildren, Riley, Macey, Mason, Chase, and Ava and a brother, Robert Eugene Hale.

Marilyn has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO.

The family will hold a Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at Prairie Chapel Church, East of Bethany, MO. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in Masonic Cemetery, Eagleville, MO. Memorials may be made to the Bethany Public Library and/or Eagleville Masonic Cemetery for upkeep in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Related