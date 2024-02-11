Obituary & Services: Margaret Louise Shoop

Share To Your Social Network

Margaret Louise Shoop, 98 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

Margaret was born June 13, 1925, in Milan to Bertie Artis and Mary Isabelle (Harris) Franklin. On September 18, 1942, in Memphis, Missouri, she married Freddie Jack “Fred” Shoop, he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a son, Jim Shoop.

Margaret was survived by: One son, Jack Shoop of Milan; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Shoop of Brookfield; 5 grandchildren, Jaci Sayre (Larry), Rodney Shoop (Terry), Leighton Shoop (Kim), Kim Chastine (Ron), and Jordan Shoop; 6 great-grandchildren, Josh Huck (Sydney), Megan Tarpening (Jake), Matthew Shoop (Kaysee), Molly Shoop, Alyssa Chastine, and Aaron Chastine; 10 great great-grandchildren; a brother, Duane Franklin of Jefferson City, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

Margaret spent most of her life in Milan, graduating from Milan C-II. She worked on their farm and at Banquet Food for over 20 years. She enjoyed gardening and loved to cook. She made sure her kids and grandkids always had a home and a meal.

A graveside service for Margaret will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at Oakwood Cemetery in Milan. Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital.

