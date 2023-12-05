Obituary & Services: Margaret Gale (Maggie) Bush

Mrs. Margaret Gale (Maggie) Bush, 79, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 1:00 A.M., Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 8, 2023 at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Her body will be cremated after the service.

Family visitation will be held Friday from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the mortuary.

Memorials to the Greens Hills Animal Shelter and may be left with the mortuary.

Mrs. Bush was born February 7, 1944 at Greensboro, North Carolina the daughter of Sam and Margaret Freeman Bolling. She was one of two children. After graduating from college with an English Major, she joined the Marine Corps. She completed boot camp in Guanaco, VA earning top recruit. She was assigned as a reporter to the Marines. Maggie was given a choice of Vietnam, Japan, or Okinawa and she choose, Okinawa.

She operated Maggie’s Mess for several years and also was co-owner of Trenton Cinema.

On June 3, 1967 she was married to James D. Bush at Okinawa.

Her survivors include her husband Jim of the home; one daughter Tammy Maryanne Martucci, Trenton, Missouri; three brothers David Bolling and wife Terry, Oak Ridge, North Carolina, Jim Bolling and wife Janice, Summerfield, North Carolina, Rob Bolling and wife Amber, Summerfied, North Carolina; one sister-in-law Linda Langely, Rock Hills, South Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Susie Crews and one brother Mike Bolling.