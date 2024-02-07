Obituary & Services: Margaret A. (Kovac) Ohl

Share To Your Social Network

Margaret A. (Kovac) Ohl – age 69 of Holt, MO passed away Sunday morning, February 4, 2024, at her home in Holt, Missouri.

Margaret was born on July 21, 1954, the daughter of Albert and Rosemary (Evans) Kovac in Kansas City, KS. Margie grew up in the Strawberry Hill area of Kansas City, KS. She was raised Catholic and graduated from Bishop Ward High School. Margie married Frederick “Fred” Ohl, Jr. on May 26th, 1992, in Smithville, MO. She worked many years as the manager of the Quality Inn in Kearney, MO. Margie loved and adored all of her grandchildren. Margie was content with her life and a good friend. Margie was also a very sincere and honorable person. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Donna Grosko; and nephew, Kyle Kovac. She is survived by her husband Fred Ohl of the home; children, Daniel Seals (Renee) of Covington, GA, and Katie Page (Manuelle) of Holt, MO; grandchildren, Jared, Parker, Maddox, Atticus, Aurora, and Twlya; and siblings, Larry Kovac of Sierra Vista, AZ, Jim Kovac (Charlotte) of Lee’s Summit, MO, Bob Kovac (Sheryl) of Platte City, MO, and Nina Zeigler (Mike) of Kansas City, KS. Other extended family and friends also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Fred Ohl to help with final expenses. A Celebration of Life will be held at noon, on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. No scheduled visitation is planned. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.

