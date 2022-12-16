Obituary & Services: Lulu Reve Mallory

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Lulu Revé Mallory, age 99, a former resident of Carrollton, Missouri, passed away on December 14, 2022, at Indian Hills, a Stonebridge Community, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Revé was born the daughter of Ernest and Mina (Allison) Noffzinger on December 12, 1923, in Tinney Grove, Missouri. She was a 1941 graduate of Braymer High School. She was united in marriage to Wallace Burton Mallory on April 17, 1943, in Kansas City, Kansas. He preceded her in death on October 22, 2014.

Revé was a wife, mother, and homemaker, raising two sons and taking care of her husband and home while working in the banking industry for 46 years. She was an assistant cashier for the Carroll County Trust Company for 26 years, retiring in 1988. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church, in Carrollton, Missouri, where she taught adult Sunday school classes. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women and the Eastern Star, Carrollton, Missouri. She enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, and cross-stitching.

Survivors include two sons, Dowell Ernest Mallory and wife, Margo of Chillicothe, Missouri, and William Ashley Mallory and wife, Deborah of Leawood, Kansas; five grandchildren, Marshall M. Mallory, Karen Wenzl, Trina Mallory, Gabe Carter, and Kelli Williams: eleven great-grandchildren; and one nephew, Tom Burnett. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wallace; and one sister, Ruth Marie Burnett.

Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter, Chillicothe, Missouri and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

