Obituary & Services: Ludwig John Renner

Ludwig John Renner, 62, Ridgeway, MO (formerly of Princeton, MO) passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at his home.

The son of Ludwig Renner and Eugenia (Genie) Fischer Renner, Lud was born October 21, 1960, in Kansas City, KS. At the age of 13, he and his family moved to Princeton, Missouri where he grew up and graduated from Princeton High School in 1978.

While in school, Lud was a member of the tribe of Mic-O-Say, an Eagle Scout, a member of the football team, NHS, and was in leadership positions in FFA and Student Council. Lud definitely enjoyed his friends and the many hijinks they would pull. After high school, Lud farmed until he began working as a construction manager in the 1980s. Lud loved hunting, fishing, ATV riding, camping and his children.

Lud is survived by his mother, Genie Renner, son John (Carrie) Renner of Beckie and their daughters Sierra and Sadie, daughter Lauren J. (Lyle) Renner of Cathy, Jed (Johnnie) Shaffer and their children, Emily (Matthew) Pitts and their children, his beloved fiancée Flora Taylor and his sisters Cheryl (Todd) Kelly, Suzie (Mike) Ormsby, Julie (Heath) Halley and Theresa (Lance) Eads along with several cousins and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ludwig C. Renner, infant brother Ludwig F. Renner and both maternal and paternal grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

