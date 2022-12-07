Obituary & Services: Lucille Bathgate

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Ferris “Lucille” Bathgate, 81, Princeton, MO passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at a Trenton, MO hospital.

Lucille was born on December 23, 1940, the daughter of Roy and Coy Stout.

She attended Ravanna school and then married James Keith Swigart on October 12, 1957. They were blessed with four children, Lyle, Judith, Roy, and Sue. Jim passed away in 1968, leaving Lucille to work and raise their children with the help of her mother, Coy Stout. Lucille later married George Jr. Hamilton and then Bob Bathgate.

Lucille loved life and having fun. She enjoyed teasing people with that grin of hers and embarrassed her family more than once, as you never knew what she was going to say. Lucille loved to dance, listen to country music, take care of her African Violet and other plants, sewing, her morning coffee, and having a good cold beer. She loved people and was generous to a fault until the end. Most of all, Lucille loved her family, her children, and her grandchildren, with all her heart. She will be missed and remembered always with a smile.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Coy Stout; sisters, Betty Lou, Peggy Sue, and Helen Jane; brothers, Everett, Lyle Dean “Shorty”, Tom, and Ralph Stout; husbands, James Keith Swigart, George Jr. Hamilton, and Bob Bathgate; son, Lyle Swigart and great-grandson, Shannon Stockman.

Lucille is survived by her daughters, Judith Wright, and Sue Blozevich (Robert), and son, Roy Swigart (Kathy); daughter-in-law, Lynda Swigart; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many friends whose lives she touched over the years.

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 9 in Salem Cemetery, Princeton, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO.

