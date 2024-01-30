Obituary & Services: Lowell Donald (L.D.) Daniels

Share To Your Social Network

Former Trenton, MO resident, Lowell Donald (L.D.) Daniels, 95, of Warrensburg, MO passed away on Saturday, January 27, 2024. He had been a resident at Missouri Veterans Home-Warrensburg since February 22, 2023.

L.D. was born on April 1, 1928, to Harry F. and Eula (Cleeton) Daniels in Trenton. He attended Shott School NW of Trenton graduating from Trenton High School in 1946. L.D. was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Trenton. He served in the Active Reserves before being called to active duty by the U.S. Army in February 1951 during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in July 1953. On February 14, 1953, he married Patricia Jean Moore in Trenton. They lived in Junction City, KS while L.D. was stationed at Fort Riley. After his discharge, they returned to Trenton to reside on the farm in the Forks of the River community where they both were raised.

L.D. raised purebred Angus cattle and row crops. He served on the boards of MFA Exchange, MFA Oil, Grundy County Extension Council, Grundy County Farm Bureau, and on the Political Action Committee for Missouri State Farm Bureau. L.D. and Patricia were members of the T-Square Dance Club and Good Sam Camping group in Trenton. L.D. and Patricia owned and operated Padlock Storage in Trenton for a number of years. They retired from farming in 1998 and moved to Warrensburg.

L.D. was a member of Johnson County Farm Bureau, a charter member of the Disabled American Veterans, the American Legion Major Dale Stepp Post 31 in Trenton, and Warrensburg American Legion Matthews-Crawford Post 131.

L.D. enjoyed camping trips to Lake Pomme de Terre with family and friends, reading, watching RFD TV, drinking coffee with friends, and spending time with his neighbors and family. L.D. and Patricia traveled to most U.S. states including Hawaii. A highlight of his life was taking the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2013.

Survivors include his wife Patricia, daughters Debra (David) Trobough, Warrensburg, Donna Daniels, Overland Park, KS, Denise (Charles) Nathan, Springfield, a son Donald “Lynn” (Linda) Daniels, Hamilton, sister Linda Bingman, Springfield, brother-in-law Charles Crawford, Trenton, 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, a cousin Laura Sue Daniels, Trenton, and several nieces and nephews. L.D. was preceded in death by his sister Lovice Crawford, brothers-in-law Tom Bingman and Doyle Moore, and sister-in-law Lynn Moore.

The family would like to thank the Missouri Veterans Home-Warrensburg staff for the care provided to L.D. during this past year.

Celebration of Life will be held at 9:00 AM on Friday, February 2, 2024, at the Missouri Veterans Home-Warrensburg chapel with the funeral services to follow at 10:00 AM under the direction of Williams Funeral Home. Chaplain Lawrence Adams will officiate. Burial will occur at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville at Noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Central Missouri Veterans Honor Flight or Salem Baptist Church in Trenton. Donations may be left or mailed to the funeral home.

Related