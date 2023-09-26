Obituary & Services: Louise Renfro

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Mrs. Louise Renfro, 98, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, and a former Trenton, Missouri resident, died at 6:05 a.m., Monday, September 25, 2023, at Indian Hills Nursing Home in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 29, 2023, at Resthaven Mortuary in Trenton, Missouri. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri.

Family visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the mortuary, with open visitation on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the mortuary.

Memorials to Haseville Cemetery, east of Laredo, Missouri, may be left with the mortuary.

Mrs. Renfro was born on March 28, 1925, near Laredo, Missouri, the daughter of Walter and Charlotte “Lottie” Ishmael Searcy. She retired from the former Trenton Foods after over 20 years of employment and moved to Chillicothe, Missouri, in 2008.

In 1976, she married Eugene Renfro in Miami, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on November 6, 1997.

Her survivors include one daughter, Donna Roberts of Chillicothe, Missouri; one son, Kenneth Dudley and wife Carolyn of Meadville, Missouri; five grandchildren, Kathy Sargent and husband of Meadville, Missouri, Diane Oder and husband Tim of Meadville, Missouri, Rhonda Pilcher and husband Mike of Trimble, Missouri, David Dudley and wife Brandy of Purdin, Missouri, and Kristin Dudley of Meadville, Missouri; two sisters, Norma Hobbs and Betty Murphy, both of Chillicothe, Missouri; two brothers, Jim Searcy and wife Roberta of Ravanna, Missouri, and Bill Searcy and wife Lila of Laredo, Missouri; eleven great-grandchildren and sixteen great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four sisters: Marie Hess, Velma Hinnen, Keathleen Gibson, Dorothy Barry; four brothers: Donald Searcy, Nova Searcy, infants Bobby Gene Searcy, Walter Leon Searcy; and son-in-law Jim Roberts.

