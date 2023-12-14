Obituary & Services: Louise Hostetler

Louise Hostetler, a 90-year-old former Trenton resident, passed away at 10:39 a.m., Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Belview Long Care in St. Joseph, MO.

Graveside services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Sunday, December 17, 2023, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Trenton, open visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., Saturday at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to Children’s Mercy Hospital and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Margaret Louise (Hamilton) Hostetler was born July 9, 1933, in Princeton, MO to Marjorie Lois Hamilton. She contracted Polio at the age of 7.

Surviving relatives include her sister Betty Baker of Trenton, daughter in Law Marjorie McKee of Strafford, MO, grandchildren Duane Waltz, Daniel McKee, Derek McKee, Briant Ellis, and nieces Patricia Stowers, Cynthia Bowers, Heather Souders, and Betty Jean Baker.

She was preceded in death by her mother, companion of 50 years Paul Ishmael, sons Ronnie Lee Ellis and Billy Duane McKee, sister Linda Kay Stevenson, brother Wayne Hamilton, and a granddaughter Tiffany McKee.