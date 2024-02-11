Obituary & Services: Loretta Jean Snuffer

Share To Your Social Network

Loretta Jean Snuffer, 90, of King City, MO, passed away Thursday, February 8, 2024, at Nodaway Nursing Home in Maryville, MO.

She was born on January 20, 1934, near Darlington, Missouri, the oldest child of Clyde and Buena (Hall) Hill.

Her early years were spent in Gentry and Nodaway counties until her marriage to Thomas Snuffer on April 23, 1955, in King City, MO. Following their marriage, she spent the remainder of her life in the Union Star and King City, MO, areas where they raised their family. During this time, she was a member of the Orchid Christian Church and later transferred her membership to the King City Christian Church.

Jean’s interests included supporting 4-H as a project leader, participating in a book club, painting and drawing, singing, and creating posters for the community theatre. She held several jobs throughout her life, including flower designing and working as a paraprofessional with the King City School District before retiring.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her parents, Clyde and Buena; her brothers, Jerry, Karan, and Keith Hill; her son, Michael; her granddaughter, Alaina Bashor Higgins; and her great-grandson, Bryan Templeman.

Jean is survived by her daughters, Marsha (Clark) Bashor and Sara (Roger) Law; her sons, Patrick and Jerry (Elaine) Snuffer; 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 13, at Roberson Funeral Home in King City, MO. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. For those unable to attend the service, please tune in to the King City First Christian Church Facebook page for the live stream. Memorials may be made to the Thomas Snuffer Scholarship Fund, which was very dear to her, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

