Obituary & Services: Lois Nadine Gillespie

Share To Your Social Network

A funeral service for Chillicothe resident Lois Nadine Gillespie will be held on January 23 at 10 a.m. at the Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Burial will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Chillicothe. Visitation is scheduled for January 22 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lois Gillespie passed away on January 19 at the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. She was 92 years old.

Survivors in the area include her daughter, Mary Lou Sisson of Brookfield, and her son, David “Chisel” William Gillespie of Chillicothe.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church and/or Birthright of Chillicothe, in care of the Lindley Funeral Home.

Related