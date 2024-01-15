Obituary & Services: Lloyd Raymond Stilfield, Jr.

Share To Your Social Network

Lloyd Raymond Stilfield, Jr., aged 93, of Polo, MO, passed away on the evening of Friday, January 12, 2024, at his Polo residence. Born on March 28, 1930, to Lloyd Raymond and Avanell (Pollard) Stilfield, he entered the world in his grandfather’s rural Lathrop, MO home. Lloyd’s formative years unfolded in Lawson, Missouri, leaving him with cherished memories of the area.

After graduating from Liberty High School in 1948, Lloyd wed Nancy Cowan on May 17, 1952. This union, spanning over 57 years, blessed them with four children. His military service in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict saw him stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. A lifelong farmer, Lloyd also built a career in insurance, initially with Missouri Farm Bureau, and later forming Stilfield Insurance Services, retiring in 2012.

Following Nancy’s passing, Lloyd married Dolores “Dee” Meyer on April 19, 2014, at The Canaan Hill Church of the Nazarene in Lawson, MO, where he was a devoted member. Lloyd’s absence will be deeply felt by family and friends, known for his kindness and quick wit. Together with Nancy, they significantly impacted their community, actively engaging in various Nazarene denomination activities and cherishing their church family.

Predeceased by his parents, wife Nancy, son Terry Lee, and grandson Philip Robert, Lloyd is survived by his wife Dolores “Dee” Stilfield; children Michael Lloyd Stilfield Sr. (Karen Williams) of Lawson, MO, Jennifer Lynn Hufft of Olathe, KS, and Lesa Gaye Blythe (Brent) of Omaha, NE; step-daughter Cindy Kemp (Jeff) of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canaan Hill Church of the Nazarene are appreciated. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the Canaan Hill Church of the Nazarene, near Lawson, MO. Visitation will occur an hour before the service at the church, with a burial featuring full military honors at Bethel Cemetery near Polo. Arrangements are under the care of Stith Funeral Home in Polo, MO (660) 354-2214.

