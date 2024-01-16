Obituary & Services: Lloyd “Bud” Thomas

Share To Your Social Network

Lloyd “Bud” Thomas, age 76, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at his residence in Chillicothe.

Bud was born to Hubert Clay and Lelah (McCracken) Thomas on October 3, 1947, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1966 graduate of Chillicothe High School and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Bud spent most of his life working as a carpenter. He had a passion for country western shows, hunting, and fishing, and cherished the time spent with his family.

Survivors include his daughter, Brittany Bowers, and son-in-law, David, of Belvidere, Illinois; four brothers, Floyd “Butch” Thomas of Mooresville, Missouri, William “Bill” Thomas of Warsaw, Missouri, Darrell Thomas and his wife, Jeanie, of Liberty, Missouri, Dale Thomas and his wife, Sherry, of Chillicothe, Missouri; one sister, Linda Strange and her husband, David, of Jefferson City, Missouri; four grandchildren, Audra, David Jr., Gabriel, and Jazzmyn Bowers; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Linda Thomas.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be at Lindley Funeral Home on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Blue Mound Cemetery in Blue Mound, Missouri. Memorial contributions can be made to Hope Haven Industries and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

