Obituary & Services: Linda Kay (Hutchison) Thomas

On a beautiful, sunny summer day in June of 1946, a blonde-haired angel full of light and love was born. She was known by many names — Mom, Mama, Grandma T, Linda T, Grandma Linda, Kizzie, T, Linda Kay — but you knew her, you recognized something special about her. She brought light wherever she went. She was beautiful, kind, giving, funny, quick-witted, and truly one-of-a-kind.

Linda Kay Hutchison was born on June 9, 1946, in Bethany, Missouri, to Darryl and June (Spence) Hutchison and passed from her earthly home on January 16, 2024. Embraced by the Bethany community at an early age, they lined up to save her life by donating blood. After a brief stint in Milford, Iowa, with her family, she returned to her hometown and to her friends and family. David first laid eyes on Linda at a basketball game in Gallatin when he was 15. Distracted by the blonde pony-tailed beauty flitting down the sideline, he couldn’t wait to get his license. In the meantime, he had his friend drive him to Bethany in his Corvette to impress her. It worked! David and Linda were united in marriage on July 23, 1965.

On October 5, 1966, Linda and David’s most important chapter in life began when their first of three daughters, Alisha Michelle, was born. They went on to welcome Robin Renee on October 27, 1969, and Brooke Camille on June 24, 1976. Raising kind, strong, resilient children was their calling. Linda operated an in-home daycare for several years, touching the lives of countless children in Bethany.

Linda’s next venture involved owning and operating Small World, a children’s clothing store in downtown Bethany. During this time, she made several important friendships and even offered “red chair therapy” to many.

She went on to manage Taco Bell and later Taco Bell/KFC, working alongside her sister-in-law, Barbara Walker. After briefly retiring, she joined BTC Bank, spreading her infectious smile, witty charm, and gift of gab to customers and co-workers. Linda retired permanently in late 2011.

Linda was always there for her girls, volunteering as a homeroom mother and even attempting her hand at coaching their softball team. As a Girl Scout troop leader, Linda, along with Terry Ann Wagler, embraced outdoor adventures. She and David also traveled the Midwest with their dancing girls, supporting them in all their activities.

The title of Grandma Linda was her favorite. She welcomed six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren into her family, demonstrating her unconditional love and devotion to each one.

A very important aspect of Linda’s fun-filled life was her involvement with the Xi Beta Master, Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. Their friendship spanned almost 60 years, filled with laughter, support, and shared milestones.

Linda was a graduate of Southwest High School in 1964. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and Wings of Hope Prayer Shawl Ministry. She worked with the Miss Bethany Pageant Group and Harrison County Relay for Life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Darryl Wade (06/13/09) and Vera June (02/08/18); brother, Gary Wade (06/18/49); sister, Peggy Jean (03/02/75); grandson, Slade Christian (10/24/99); father-in-law, Almer Doren (11/15/67), and mother-in-law, Garland Inez (06/19/92).

In addition to her husband of 59 years, she is survived by her children, Alisha Purdun (Randy Claycomb) of Bethany, Robin (Robert) Wegner of Panama, Iowa, and Brooke (Stephen) Epperson of Kearney; grandchildren, Brock Hedstrom, Robbie and Aubree Wegner, Marley Symmonds, Chloe Epperson, Candace Claycomb (Brian Sipes), Ryan Claycomb (Molly Cartright), Travis and Shelia Claycomb, David and Nancy Claycomb, Ethan and Jaysie Claycomb; great-grandchildren, Jace Claycomb, Brylee and Jordan Sipes, Kyler and Bercaw Claycomb, Tyler and Emma Rudolph, Jackson Smith, Isabella Claycomb, Styrling and Slade Claycomb, and Tripp and Baylor Claycomb; her sisters of Xi Beta Master, and a host of family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 22, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Morris Chapel Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Harrison County Cancer Transportation Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

