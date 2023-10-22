Obituary & Services: Linda (Andrew) Boyd

Linda (Andrew) Boyd, age 80, of Gallatin, Mo., passed away Thursday morning, October 19, 2023, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin, Missouri.

Linda was born on February 13, 1943, the daughter of Giffen Kline and Norma Pauline (Baker) Andrew, in Osceola, Iowa. She grew up and attended school in Kellerton, Iowa. Linda united in marriage to William “Bill” Grant Boyd at the Presbyterian Church in Leon, Iowa. Linda and Bill spent time in Lucas, Iowa, as a family before moving to Gallatin, where they lived for 58 years.

She helped with the family farm operation, which consisted of row crops and livestock. Linda also helped manage the Zeroed Inn Gun Shop with her husband and sons. She enjoyed working in her yard, ensuring it was always immaculate, and working with flowers. Linda’s life was her family. She loved attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events; she was a huge sports and race fan. Linda always took pride in her family and cared for them with love. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Boyd; son, Sam Boyd; and siblings, Jerry Andrew and Rea Gray. She is survived by her children, Bea Ledgerwood (Jody) of Blythedale, Mo., Tina Esbeck (Kurt) of Gallatin, Mo., and Jim Boyd (Teri) of Gallatin, Mo.; daughter-in-law, Cindy Boyd of Gallatin, Mo.; twelve grandchildren; and twenty-five great-grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members also survive.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Memory Lane at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab (make checks payable to Linda Boyd) in the care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour before the services. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.