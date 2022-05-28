Obituary & Services: Lillian Eaton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Lillian Eaton a 91-year-old Laredo resident, passed away at 8:22 a.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022, at her residence, where she was under hospice care.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 until 7:00 Monday evening at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to Laredo School, Wright Memorial Hospital Navigator Program, or St. Luke’s Hospice and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Lillian June Eaton was born January 25, 1931, in Spickard, MO to Clifford and June (Betz) Vandevender. She graduated from Laredo High School with the class of 1948. On May 19, 1948, she was united in marriage to Wayne Eaton in Trenton. He preceded her in death. Lillian worked as a cook for Wright Memorial Hospital. She also was a lifelong seamstress and caregiver to her grandchildren.

Surviving relatives include her children Terry Joe Eaton of Galt, MO, Kelly Eaton and wife Stephanie of Chillicothe, and Kristie Fox and husband Phil of Galt, a brother Henry Vandevender and wife Sue of Tindall, sister-in-law Betty Vandevender of Trenton, grandchildren Josh Eaton and wife Jill, Bailey Yost And husband Brandon, Loren Meservey and husband Jacob, Mariah Fox, Brandi Peniston and husband Anthony, Grace Eaton, and Ada Fox, six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a lifelong friend Kay Quint.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Clifford Vandevender Jr., and sister Colleen Arneson.