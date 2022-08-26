Obituary & Services: Lester “Bud” Cockrum

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Lester “Bud” Cockrum – age 69 of Polo, MO passed away Tuesday night, August 23, 2022, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty.

Bud was born on March 1, 1953, the son of Joe Franklin and Kathleen (Jacobs) Cockrum in Buckner, MO. He grew up in Lathrop and graduated from Lathrop High School in 1971. He married Janice Anspach on May 18, 1977, in New Cambria, MO at the Presbyterian Church.

Bud worked for Ford Motor Company for 30 years. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Lathrop and served as a Deacon and Trustee. He enjoyed helping and serving at the church and around the community. Bud was a people person. He loved spending time with grandchildren and family. He liked keeping in touch with family and his work buddies. He enjoyed the outdoors from riding horses to hunting deer, quail, and pheasant, and going camping. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-laws, Rick Eads and Roger Anspach. He is survived by his wife Janice Cockrum of Polo, MO; children, Adam Cockrum of Lathrop, MO and Sherry Cockrum of Grain Valley, MO; grandchildren, Megan, Nathan, and Autum; and sisters, Connie Eads of Kansas City, MO and Nancy Piatt (Lester) of Lathrop, MO; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Lathrop Building Fund in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Lathrop. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM, Tuesday at the church. Burial will follow the services at Prairie Ridge Cemetery, west of Polo. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.