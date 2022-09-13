Obituary & Services: Leslie Ferrell Vandevender

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Ferrell Vandevender, a 79-year-old Spickard resident, passed away at 7:30 a.m., Monday, September 12, 2022, at his residence, where he was under hospice care.

Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Spickard Masonic Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m. at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Spickard Masonic Cemetery and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Leslie Ferrell Vandevender was born May 2, 1943 in Ames, IA to Juddie Ferrell and Virginia Nell (Clemmens) Vandevender. On April 6, 1969, he was united in marriage to Janice Kinnison in Trenton. Ferrell worked for Carnation in Trenton for 13years and then as an over-the-road truck driver for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping at Lake Paho.

Surviving relatives include his wife Janice of the home, sons Shelby Vandevender and wife Michelle of Trenton, Randy Kinnison and wife Tammy of Trenton and Ronnie Kinnison and wife Dana of Stover, MO, a sister Linda Gerard of Victor, IA, grandchildren: Brennon Vandevender and wife Samantha, Josh Kinnison, Amanda Bateman and husband Andrew, Zack Kinnison, Chelsea McClenning and husband Rob, and Blake Callen, and 8 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Larry Vandevender.