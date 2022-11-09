Obituary & Services: Leslie Buel Smith

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

On November 4, 2022, Leslie Buel Smith, age 79, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, became fully healed in the Arms of a Loving God.

Leslie was born in Chillicothe, Missouri, the son of Fern Hamilton-Smith & Buel Smith. He was raised by Fern Hamilton-McKee and Chester McKee on a farm southwest of Ludlow, Missouri. Growing up, he enjoyed camping, fishing, and sled riding. He had a love for flying kites that lasted a lifetime.

For many years Leslie worked the hay fields for family, neighbors, and friends. He then worked at Hope Haven Industries. He was once Santa Claus in a Christmas parade.

After moving into Livingston Manor Nursing Home, he delighted in the social activities. Leslie never met a stranger and became the unofficial Mayor of Livingston Manor. Leslie was born with some struggles, but they never diminished his enjoyment for life, or his giggle and grin. Leslie experienced much love and laughter in his life. The family would like to thank the Livingston Manor Care Center who loved and celebrated life with Leslie for many years.

Leslie is survived by his brother, Robert McKee; his sister, Phyllis McKee-Nowlin & husband Al; nieces, Sheri Gilliland-Dawkins (Randy), Elaina Nowlin-Cochran (Jeff), Melissa McKee (Nathan); nephews: Pete Gilliland (Rhonda), John Gilliland (Carrie), Jason Nowlin, and David McKee (Natalie). He was preceded in death by his parents Chester and Fern McKee; and his sister, Carolyn Smith-Gilliland.

Memorial services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 14, 2022, one hour before the service from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 14, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Livingston Manor Employees’ Staff Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.