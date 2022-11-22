Obituary & Services: Lela K. Hughes

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Lela K. Hughes, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Lela was born the daughter of Clarence Vernon and Martha Bessie (Dawson) Marrs on June 22, 1926, in Trenton, Missouri. She was one of fifteen children born into this union. She attended Laredo schools and lived in Trenton, Missouri, most of her life. Lela was united in marriage to Jesse Hughes in 1982. She worked as a waitress at Hardee’s for several years.

Survivors include four grandchildren; Kevin Baker and Novalea of Lathrop, Missouri, Barbara Knott and husband, Douglas, of Lathrop, Missouri, Sean Bonavidez and wife, Lori, of Utica, Missouri, and Aaron Bonavidez and wife, Jade, of Kearney, Missouri; two great-grandchildren, Shanna Burns and husband, Robert, of Utica, Missouri, and Skye Cox and wife, Amanda, of Lathrop, Missouri; and several great-great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Lyndell Goodhart, and all fourteen of her siblings.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Macklin Cemetery, Hale, Missouri, at 11:00 a.m.