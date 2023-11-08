Obituary & Services: Lela Francis (Carman) Bates

Lela Francis (Carman) Bates, age 76, of Albia, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, November 5, at the Monroe Care Center in Albia, Iowa. She was born on August 7, 1946, the daughter of John and Mabel (Hopkins) Carman in Hartford, Missouri.

Lela attended school in Putnam County, where she graduated, and later attended the Iowa School of Beauty. She worked as a cosmetologist for many years. Later in life, she worked at several factories before finding a long-term career at Monroe County Professional Management, where she cared for individuals with disabilities.

A natural caregiver, Lela helped with the younger children at home while growing up and raised her own family. She also volunteered at local nursing homes. In Lela’s spare time, she enjoyed cooking and could whip up any meal at any given time. Additionally, she enjoyed visiting casinos and spending time with her family, with her grandchildren being the greatest joy in her life.

Lela is survived by her three children, Keith (Angela) Thompson of Hamilton, Iowa, Darwin (Michelle) Thompson of Albia, Iowa, and Jennifer (Tracy) Warren of Melrose, Iowa. Her grandchildren include Trevor, Shelby, Bode, Cassidy, and Ryder Thompson. She also leaves behind her sisters Kathy (Darrell) Thompson and Ann (Keith) Shore, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and thirteen siblings.

Funeral services will be held on November 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Hartford Baptist Church in Hartford, Missouri. Visitation will be held one hour before the funeral. Burial will follow at Hartford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hartford Cemetery.