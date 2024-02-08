Obituary & Services: Lawrence Leo McCollum

Share To Your Social Network

Lawrence Leo McCollum, 79 formerly of Green City, Missouri, passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri.

Leo was born on September 27, 1944, in Winigan, Missouri, to Raymond and Nellie (Walker) McCollum. Leo was a graduate of Milan High School and then served in the Army, stationed in Germany. After his military service, he returned to the area where he worked for Cowgill Farms and was also a school bus driver until his retirement. In his younger years, Leo enjoyed riding motorcycles. He has always enjoyed working and tinkering with engines, from motorcycles and cars to lawnmowers. He enjoyed watching wrestling and western movies and he also mowed several yards.

Leo is survived by three children; Michael McCollum of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Shannon McCollum of Milan, Missouri and Melissa McGraw of Macon, Missouri, nine grandchildren; Christian McCollum, Mercedes McCollum, Kyle McCollum, Courtney, McCollum, Madison McCollum, Kayleigh Lafaver, Kari Lorton, Kelsie Lorton and Kasady Lorton, one great grandchild; Elizabeth Poor, two sisters; Geraldine Gronemeier of Columbia, Missouri and Virginia Banner of Kirksville, Missouri, one brother; Dwain McCollum of Milan, Missouri and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Richard McCollum, Jimmy McCollum, and Norman “Shorty” McCollum.

A funeral service for Leo will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 9, 2024, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri. A visitation will be held one-hour prior beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Milan.

Memorial contributions may be made to Oakwood Cemetery.

