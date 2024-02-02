Obituary & Services: Larry Wayne Kirk

Share To Your Social Network

Larry Wayne Kirk, 61, Bethany, MO passed away Thursday, February 1, 2024, at a St. Joseph, MO hospital.

He was born on May 13, 1962, the son of Lester and Maxine (Hunt) Kirk.

Wayne is survived by his brother, Vernon Kirk of Lamoni, IA; cousin, Joe Simms, and several cousins on his father’s side.

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 5 at Sharon Chapel Cemetery, Mt. Moriah, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Monday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Memorials may be made to the Bethany Animal Shelter in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

