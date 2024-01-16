Obituary & Services: Larry Dean Hostetter

Share To Your Social Network

Larry Dean Hostetter, 76, of Gladstone, Missouri, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2024, at North Kansas City Hospital under hospice care.

Larry was born on April 26, 1947, in Harris, Missouri, to Gean and Muriel (Foster) Hostetter of Harris, Missouri. On April 2, 1966, he married Linda Joan Smith of Harris, and this union blessed them with two daughters. He is survived by his wife, Linda, of the home; daughters Tracy (Kevin) Sloan and Wendy (Mac) Williams, both of Gladstone; five grandchildren – Travis Hostetter, Mikayla Williams, Gabrielle Williams, Tyree Hostetter, and Mason Sloan; two great-grandchildren – Isabela and Travis Hostetter Jr.; sisters Jean Kunkel and Peggy (Donnie) Stephens; brothers-in-law Randy (Debbie) Smith and Ronnie Smith; nieces and nephews – Paula McCoy, Scott Walker, Lori Martin, Heather Dinges, Chris Stephens, Stacie Schlecht, Brad Smith, Brett Smith, and many great-nieces and nephews; and best friend, Bill Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Dale and Mildred Smith; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Larry graduated from Newtown-Harris High School in 1965. He was drafted into the Army in April of 1966. He lived in Harris and Gladstone, Missouri, throughout his lifetime, working at Hallmark Cards before and after his Army service, retiring after 37 years in 2002. An avid outdoorsman, Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trapping with his father-in-law, Dale Smith, and best friend, Bill Moore. Some of his most treasured memories were elk hunting in Colorado with family and friends and vacationing with his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing pool, pitch, and various card games. He was an active member of the Gladstone Missouri Elks Lodge #2376. Cherishing time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews was a highlight for him. Larry was a fan of Westerns, military movies, his favorite TV series NCIS, country music, and his hunting dogs, especially Kelly and his favorite grand-dog, Jax.

Funeral services for Larry will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri. Burial will follow at Judson Cemetery in Harris. A visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Judson Cemetery.

Related