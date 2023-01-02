Obituary & Services: Larry David Humphrey

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Larry David Humphrey, 78, Martinsville, MO passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at an Albany, MO hospital.

He was born August 21, 1944, in Yakima, Washington the son of Irwin and Guinevere (Smith) Humphrey.

Larry was a graduate of Martinsville High School and farmed most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin sister, Lurene Greene; daughter, Lorie Ann Humphrey, and grandson, Jace Humphrey.

Survivors include his companion and caregiver, Lois Adkins, of the home; his daughter, Jaime (Dave) Kruger, Rocklin, CA; his sons, Justin (Tasha) Humphrey, Ridgeway, MO, and Jeremy (Shona) Humphrey, Pattonsburg, MO; 4 grandsons, Kullen and Liam Kruger and Dakota and Gavin Humphrey and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 2 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Larry will be cremated following the visitation. Memorials may be made to the Larry Humphrey Memorial Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

