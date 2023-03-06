Obituary & Services: Laren Dean Thrailkill

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Laren Dean Thrailkill, 57, of Eagleville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 4, 2023, at a Bethany, MO hospital.

He was born January 1, 1966, in Bethany, MO the son of Laren Duane and Jean (Stevens) Thrailkill.

Laren had a lifelong love of fishing, hunting, and camping with friends and family. He also enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball, softball, and basketball. Laren was baptized as an adult in Lake Isadora. He was good-hearted and would do anything for his friends and family.

Laren was dedicated to his work and took great pride in what he did. He worked in Texas doing tar roofing in the summer heat – very hard work indeed. When he returned to Missouri he started roofing and fencing businesses with his brother Lonnie.

When not working, Laren loved to tell stories. He would talk about baseball and basketball games and all the happenings at work. He could make any situation funny.

He was preceded in death by his father, Laren Duane Thrailkill, and grandparents, Melboure and Doris Stevens and Carol and George Thrailkill.

He is survived by his two children, Laren Dean Thrailkill (Shannon Morgan) of Olathe, Kansas, and Ashley Thrailkill of Mt. Ayr, Iowa; six grandchildren, Brentley, Draysen, Shaley, Presley, Kaiya, and Jadyen; his mother, Jean Thrailkill of Eagleville, Missouri; three siblings, Rod and Renee Thrailkill of Baird, Texas, Connie (Thrailkill) and Ken Hood of Monument, Colorado, and Lonnie and Tina Thrailkill of Cameron, Missouri and many nieces and nephews.

At Laren’s request, there will be a private graveside service for family at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Eagleville under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Cedar Hill Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442.

