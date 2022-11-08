Obituary & Services: Lanah M. (Chandler) Stottlemyre

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Lanah Mae Stottlemyre, a 74-year-old Kansas City resident, passed away at 7:43 a.m., Monday, November 7, 2022, at her residence where she was under hospice care.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 10:00 until service time Thursday. Open viewing will begin at 9:00 Wednesday morning at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home

Lanah Mae Stottlemyre was born March 6, 1948, in Trenton to Henry and Helen (Wright) Chandler. She graduated from Trenton High School with the class of 1966. On July 29, 1966, she was united in marriage to James Wilbur “J.W.” Stottlemyre in Trenton. Lanah worked as the county director for the American Cancer Society for fundraising. In her spare time, Lanah enjoyed working in her flower beds. She was a member of the Trenton Nazarene Church.

Surviving relatives include her husband J.W. of the home, a daughter Stacey Stottlemyre of Olathe, KS, a son Jason Stottlemyre and wife Becky of Kansas City, MO, a brother James Chandler of Independence, MO, and two granddaughters Madison and Chloe Stottlemyre.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Edith Cathy McAtee, and a brother Roy Chandler.