Obituary & Services: LaMonte Eugene (Monte) DeLorme

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

LaMonte Eugene (Monte) DeLorme, age 62, a resident of Parkville, Missouri, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri. He was the only son of Doral and Dixie (Brown) DeLorme, born on November 21, 1960, in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Monte attended Chillicothe High School. He entered the restaurant business at 16 as half-owner of the Chillicothe Sonic Drive-in. He moved to Houston, Texas with four friends and bought an interest in a failing Sonic Drivin-in, soon making it one of the more profitable in the Houston area. He was Manager and District Manager with Wendy’s and had the top two performing Wendy’s in Houston. Soon after, he moved to Burbank, California, and became General Manager of Dalts Bar & Grill, a popular restaurant and prototype for TGIF’s Bar & Grill Chain, located across from Universal Studios. This was his favorite job. He was Regional General Manager for Outback Steakhouse, Southwest District. He excelled at making a somewhat failing restaurant profitable. He worked hard and was the recipient of many personal awards for the businesses. He loved to cook, listen to his music (The Who), fast cars, and pretty women. He was fun-loving and giving. He knew no strangers and had a smile for everyone. He collected eclectic memorabilia, especially Coca-Cola items. You never knew what you would see on his walls. Oh yeah! And “what about Da Bulls”? He loved them too. He also loved his nieces and nephews.

Monte is survived by three sisters, Rebecca Way and husband, Kevin of Parkville, Missouri, Renee Lamp and husband, Gary of Gladstone, Missouri, and Michelle Jenkins and husband, Matt of Chillicothe, Missouri; aunt, Carole Joy of Kansas City, Missouri; step-mother, Judy DeLorme, and her children; nieces and nephews, Natalie Way Cofer, William Way, Gregg Way, Rachel Heaton Stumbaugh, Charlotte Heaton Bunyan, Monica Heaton, Autumn Lamp Snyder, Austin Lamp, Sarah Strine Schrag, Lydia, Charlie, and Riley Jenkins; great nieces and nephews, Colin, Kevin, Scarlett, Jessica, Robert, Sophia, Abbey and Parker; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Leo and Grace Brown, Charles and Wreatha DeLorme; and baby sister, Anita DeLorme.

Memorial services will be held and Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Utica Cemetery, Utica, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Festival Of Lights, Chillicothe, Missouri and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Related