Obituary & Services: Kitty Young

Kitty Young, 82, passed away at her daughter’s home on July 9, 2022, at 4:45.

Born October 12, 1939, to Glenn Walter and Viola Hapes Carpenter in Laredo, Missouri. She married George L. Young in September 1958, having two children: Cheryl (McMahan) and Danny Young.

Kitty lived in Milan from 1958-2021; her declining health required her to move in with her daughter.

Kitty loved reading murder mystery novels, watching fire and police TV shows, reading the Bible, working on puzzle books, growing flowers, and visiting with friends and family. She was of the Baptist Faith. She loved cats. Kitty volunteered for years in Milan for the OATS bus, food pantry, and American Legion.

She maintained contact with her beloved best friends: Phyllis Fleshman and Evelyn Franklin.

She leaves behind: a daughter, Cheryl McMahan of West Plains, Missouri; grandson, Ian Bridewell and spouse Joseph of West Plains, grandson, Ethan Poindexter and fiancé Destany Boss of West Plains; two cherished family cats, Cheryl’s MC-Gaby and Ian’s polydactyl, Whiskers, she loved them dearly; A sister, Mary Chambers of Columbia, a sister, Dorothy Haley of San Bruno, California; a brother, Charles Carpenter and wife Dee of Napa, California; a brother, Glenn Carpenter of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her son, a sister, Virginia Crosby, a brother, Robert Carpenter, a dearly beloved friend Morene Lumsden and many friends and family over the years.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services for Kitty will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery, East of Milan.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, or the American Cancer Society.