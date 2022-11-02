Obituary & Services: Kenneth M. Bower

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Kenneth M. Bower, 71, a resident of Laredo, Missouri died at 9:03 P.M., Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, November 7, 2022, at Rural Dale Baptist Church east of Trenton. Burial will be in Rural Dale Cemetery.

Family visitation will be held Monday from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the church. Open visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Memorial to Rural Dale Baptist Church and may be left with Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton.

Mr. Bower was born December 24, 1950, in Atlantic, Iowa the son of Collins O. and Helen M. Finney Bower. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard. He lived and farmed east of Laredo.

He was a member of the Rural Dale Baptist Church.

On June 15, 1973, he was married to Judith Ann Chandler at Anita, Iowa.

His survivors include his wife Judith of the home; three sons Philip Bower and wife Amanda, Laredo, Missouri, Michael Bower, and wife Stephanie, Laredo, Missouri, Kyle Bower, and wife Bailey, Trenton, Missouri; seven grandchildren Austin, Emma, Ellie, Kaleb, Adalynn, Kenzie, Connor; one brother David Bower and wife Shirlee, Massena, Iowa and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Daniel Bower, one sister Elaine Bower and one grandson Jacob Bower.