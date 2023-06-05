Obituary & Services: Kenneth Leon Everly

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Kenneth Leon Everly, 99, Bethany, MO, passed away on June 3, 2023, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, MO.

He was born on February 24, 1924, at Wood Hospital in Bethany, MO, to Henry H. and Aura E. (Courter) Everly.

On February 28, 1953, he married Neva Rose Truitt and had four children. They were married for 64 years.

Kenneth was a 1941 graduate of Bethany High School. He attended the University of Missouri, Columbia before enlisting in the Army in January of 1945. He served in the Philippines and the Occupation of Japan during WWII. He was discharged from the Army in 1946 as a Sergeant.

Kenneth farmed for many years, raising cattle and row crops south of Bethany, MO. He was a member of the NFO and retired from farming in 1995.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bethany and taught youth Sunday School for many years. He was an active member of the VFW and the American Legion. He also volunteered for the Harrison County ARC and transported cancer patients to their treatments.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Neva; his brother, Noland; and his sons, Kent and Craig.

He is survived by his son, Brian (Michele) Everly, Overland Park, KS; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Everly, St. Joseph, MO; daughter Denise (Mark) Mauer, Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Lauren and Danielle Everly, Jane and Liz Everly, and Abby, Will, and Caroline Mauer.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 9 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Bethany, MO, and/or the Bethany American Legion Post #216 in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Related