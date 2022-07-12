Obituary & Services: Kenneth David Grossman

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Kenneth David Grossman, 74, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, July 8th, 2022, at Norterre Estoria Care Center in Liberty, Missouri.

Kenneth (David) was born on June 2, 1948, in Chillicothe, Missouri, the only son born to Kenneth and Marjorie (Pinkard) Grossman. He grew up in the Hale community, where he helped his father farm, and was a 1966 graduate of Hale High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1966 and completed overseas tours of duty in Okinawa, Guam, and Goose Bay, Canada, serving in the Strategic Air Command as a B-52 mechanic. During his time in the service, he was united in marriage to Karen Childs and had one son, Phillip, born into the union. Kenneth was a career veteran of the Air Force, retiring in 1988 after 22 years of service, with the rank of Tech Sergeant.

After he retired from the Air Force, David moved to Chillicothe. For many years he collected ham radios and was a member of an amateur radio club. He held an FCC Registered Amateur Radio License for 10 years. He also had a passion for car racing. He loved cars, motors, farm equipment, and most of all, farming. He liked nothing better than a good tractor pull or a dirt track car race.

Survivors include one son, Phillip Grossman (Cindy) of Fortuna, Mo; a granddaughter, Myshelle, of Cambridge, Ill; two sisters, Judy Skaggs of Lathrop, Mo, and Jan Haffey and husband Ron of Columbia, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Marjorie Grossman, and an older sister, Janie Ballew.

A celebration of David’s life will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Inurnment with military honors will be held at Wharton Cemetery, Bosworth, Missouri. Memorial contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans.