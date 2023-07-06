Obituary & Services: Karan “Kay” Minear

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Karan “Kay” Minear, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023. Surrounded by her devoted husband, Marvin Minear, and their three children, Kyle, Terrie, and Kelly, Kay’s departure left behind a legacy of love and laughter. Deeply rooted in her faith, Kay left a heartfelt message in the back of her Bible that summed up her spirit perfectly: “Remember me with smiles and laughter. If you can’t, don’t remember me at all.” This sentiment truly captured the essence of her vibrant personality.

Kay cherished the roles of being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. The well-being and happiness of her family were her top priorities, and she prayed for them earnestly. Her Bible, which she kept close, served as a repository of names and dates. In its pages, she noted birthdays and wedding anniversaries of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It was also filled with heartfelt prayers and served as a testament to her unwavering love.

Born on October 7, 1940, in Powersville, MO, Kay was the eldest sibling in her family, the daughter of Vern and Reva (Zimmerman) Van Dyne. During her youth, she developed a love for horses and worked on a farm. Her remarkable ability to care for animals and offer advice on their health made her the go-to person for any animal-related issue.

A woman of many talents, Kay had a green thumb and a passion for flowers and plants. Her yard demonstrated her love for gardening, always immaculate and blooming with beauty. Kay’s passion even led her to own a flower shop in Unionville, named “Kay’s Flowers.” She made the wedding flowers and decorations for her daughter, Kelly, and granddaughter, Melody. Her beautiful creations left a lasting impression on everyone.

Kay had an extensive knowledge of birds and could identify any species that graced her yard. Birds brought her joy, and she appreciated their beauty and presence in her life, which symbolized her appreciation for the beauty found in the natural world.

Fond memories fill the hearts of those who knew Kay. She could transform simple ingredients into a feast, and everyone loved her deviled eggs and candied beets. During a visit from her grandson, Brandon, amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kay’s quick thinking and culinary prowess were on full display. Though he arrived late in the night, she effortlessly transformed a humble request for a sandwich into an extravagant four-course meal fit for a king. Brandon said it was like watching a ballet in the kitchen.

The sound of chiming clocks held a special place in Kay’s heart. Her mischievous children would occasionally test her, secretly turning off or tampering with the clocks. Yet, she always knew exactly which clock was out of sync. Every hour on the hour, conversation in her home would pause as the chimes filled the air, with 12 o’clock being a particularly momentous occasion.

Kay and Marvin shared joyful moments in a long-standing tradition of spending the 4th of July with Mack and Cheylena German each year. These gatherings were filled with laughter, delicious meals, and unforgettable camping trips that will forever hold a special place in their hearts. Throughout her life, Kay dedicated many years to caring for children, especially those with special needs. Known as “Momma Kay” to those under her care, she provided comfort, love, and guidance to countless young lives.

Kay attended grade school in St. John, MO, and completed high school in Unionville, MO, in 1958. It was in Unionville where she met the love of her life, Marvin E. Minear, whom, after some tormenting and relentless ribbing every time she came to pick up groceries and supplies from his father’s store, she married on April 18, 1958. The recent celebration of their 65th wedding anniversary was a testament to their enduring love and commitment to each other.

On March 25, 1973, Kay dedicated her life to the Lord and was baptized. Her favorite passage from the Bible, Proverbs 20:24, beautifully reflected her deep faith: “Since the Lord is directing our steps, why try to understand everything that happens along the way.”

Kay loved her final residence at the farm home in Kearney. Her favorite pastime there was to sit on the deck, drinking a cup of coffee, and watching the abundant wildlife – especially the ducks.

As we bid farewell to Kay, we are comforted by the knowledge that her spirit will forever live on in the hearts of her husband, Marvin, her children, Kyle, Terrie, and Kelly, her adored grandchildren, Brandon, Melody, Tonya, Lindsay, Elizabeth, and Ethan, and her precious great-grandchildren, Aiden, Keeghan, Gabriella, and soon-to-arrive Grayson.

Funeral services for Kay will be at Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville, MO, at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 8, 2023, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Karan “Kay” Minear will be laid to rest in Powersville Cemetery, surrounded by the love of her family and the memories she cherished throughout her lifetime.

In honoring Kay’s memory, may we all remember to approach life with smiles and laughter, just as she had wished. Memorials may be made payable to the Powersville Cemetery and entrusted to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th, Unionville, MO 63565.

