Obituary & Services: Kara Lynn Seeley

Kara Lynn Seeley of Bethany, MO, passed away peacefully at a local hospital with family by her side at the age of 71.

Kara was born on September 26, 1952, to Brandy (Vernon) and Dorothy (Summers) Lewis in Mercer County, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Brandy and Dorothy; brother, Mike Lewis; sisters-in-law, Karen Eller and Marsha Lewis; father and mother-in-law, Bob and Jo Seeley; and son, Jimmy.

Kara was raised in Mason City, Iowa, before moving to Missouri in 1985, where she met the love of her life, Jim. Kara and Jim were married on April 12, 1990.

She loved camping, hunting for treasures, attending garage sales, and spending time with her family. Kara spent a lot of time reading and crocheting.

She retired from Walmart in 2017 and enjoyed her time working there.

Kara is survived by her husband of 33 years, Jim; son, Jason (Beth) Miles of Bethany; grandchildren, Ryan and Piper of the home, Dalton and Aspen Miles, Miley and Abel Fry, and one grandchild on the way, as well as special niece Amber and Peter Bravo. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Bobbie Bolton of Smithville, MO, Connie (Bill) Heuerman of Bethany, and Tammy (Shawn) Lane of Blythedale. Brother-in-law Jeff (Jennifer) Seeley of Osborn, MO, and numerous nieces and nephews are also among her surviving family.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Bethany Memorial Chapel, Bethany, MO. Kara has been cremated under the direction of Bethany Memorial Chapel, with inurnment to take place at a later date.