Obituary & Services: Joyce Ann (Rinehart) Stark

Joyce Ann (Rinehart) Stark, 75, of Bethany, MO, passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Joyce was born on December 3, 1947, in Bethany, MO, to Clarence and Carolyn (Duncan) Rinehart. She was the firstborn of their two children. Joyce grew up in Mt. Moriah, MO, and attended school there from first grade through her senior year, graduating from Mt. Moriah R-7 High School. Joyce and Phyllis (Preston) Riggs were the only two girls in the class to complete their entire elementary and high school careers together.

After graduation, Joyce attended Caster Beauty School in St. Joseph, MO. Upon completion, she worked at Lois Blessing’s beauty shop in Bethany. She then worked at her Aunt Peggy’s beauty shop in Riverside, MO.

From a previous marriage, Joyce was blessed with two daughters, Anna and Christy. In December 1976, they made Bethany their home. Joyce worked for Dr. Scamahorn, Dr. Moe, and Dr. Patel before joining the insurance department at Harrison County Community Hospital. Joyce dedicated 25 years to the hospital before retiring in 2015.

In 1990, Joyce married Arnold Stark of Ridgeway, MO.

Joyce enjoyed making many prayer shawls with the Ladies Prayer Shawl group at the Methodist Church of Bethany. Her hobbies included crocheting, quilting, embroidery, and sewing. An avid reader, Joyce had a large collection of books. She took pleasure in her flower gardens, feeding the birds, and cherished spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Carolyn Rinehart; grandparents; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Survivors include her husband, Arnold Stark, of the home; daughters, Anna (Shawn) Bellis of Onawa, IA, and Christy (Kenny) Allen of Pattonsburg, MO; five grandchildren, Katelynn Allen of Pattonsburg, MO, Shawna Bellis of Bloomington, MN, Eric Allen of Denver, IA, Sara Bellis of Waukee, IA, and Bradley Bellis of Onawa, IA; a sister, Janice (Randy) Bethards of Cameron, MO; niece, Julie Rhea of Chillicothe, MO; nephews, Jay (Becky) Rhea of Maysville, MO, and Justin Rhea of Mt. Moriah, MO, and their families.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25, at Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, MO. Inurnment will follow at a later date in Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Harrison County Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.