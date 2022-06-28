Obituary & Services: Joyce Ann Hamilton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Joyce Ann Hamilton, 81, Bethany, MO passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Pearls II Eden for Elders, Princeton, MO.

She was born on March 1, 1941, in Modena, Missouri the daughter of Harley Johnson and Lenora Blanche (Ellsworth) Joiner.

On February 13, 1960, she married Kenneth “Scoby” Hamilton in Irvin, PA. They later divorced.

Joyce attended Princeton R-V school for nine years and graduated from Mt. Moriah High School in 1959. She enjoyed gardening, attending dirt-track races, and going to the casino.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Scoby Hamilton; son, Kenny Joe Hamilton, and two brothers, Ed and Larry Joiner.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Renee (Roger) Allen, Bethany, MO; brother, Wood (Judy) Joiner, Clinton, MO; sister, Penny (Clarke) Rinehart, Bethany, MO; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Ethan) Stout, Princeton, MO and Lydia (Jon) Madison, Bethany, MO; grandson, Paden Moreland, Bethany, MO; great-grandchildren, Carsey, Tyler, and Laney Brown; Cooper Fenimore, Trysen and Phoenyx Ratliff, Sawyer Moreland; many nieces and nephews and companion, Jim Shipers, Bethany, MO.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 1 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Mt. Moriah, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in Hamilton Cemetery, Modena, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday at the church.