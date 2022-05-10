Obituary & Services: Joy Lynn Morehead

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Joy Lynn Morehead, 61 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

Joy was born May 3, 1961, in Unionville, Missouri to Curtis Anders and Marjorie (Keller) Williams.

Joy was survived by: Her two children, Nathan Morehead and wife Syntitha of Milan and Nikki Eddy and husband Junior of Milan; her grandchildren, Kaden (Adrianne) Eddy, Dre Morehead, Tate Morehead, Aaron (Kayla) Eddy, and Jeryk (Megan) Eddy; great-grandchildren, Aubrea Mosele, Beverly Eddy, Colt Eddy, and Bexlynn Eddy on the way; her sisters, Janet Kirby of Unionville, Jody (Rick) Hanen of Milan, and Jana (John) Simmons of Albia, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Her father, Curtis Ander; and Mother and Stepfather, Marjorie and Ray Williams.

Joy lived in the Milan area most of her life, graduating from Milan High in 1979. Joy spent most of her years self-employed running the Paradox, Oasis Furniture, and AM Home Medical. Joy had such a fun imagination and was able to express that through her unique ideas while redecorating her house and yard. Joy loved to garden, read, and go to garage sales. Joy was an adventurous woman who loved to travel the world. Joy’s heart belonged to her grandchildren, she spent countless hours preparing exciting pirate hunts and loved to take them on vacations. She also loved spending time with her dog Si and her lifelong best friend Joan Brummitt.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan. A graveside will follow at 1:00 PM, at Elmwood Cemetery, North of Milan.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Joy’s Family.