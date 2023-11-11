Obituary & Services: Joseph Clark Glenn

Joseph Clark Glenn, 88, from Bethany, MO, passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023, in North Kansas City, MO.

He was born on February 27, 1935, in Ridgeway, Missouri, the son of Vernon and Mabel (Morris) Glenn.

Clark married Reva Dale Meinecke on December 1, 1956. She preceded him in death on August 28, 2006.

Clark worked for several years at Bethany Cheese Plant and Mid America Dairy. His most cherished job was the 40-plus years he spent in construction with his son, Steve. Glenn Construction, over the years, built numerous homes and businesses in Bethany and the surrounding areas.

Clark enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and drawing. However, his true passion was spending time with his wife Reva, and their family.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steve; and brother, Clarence Glenn.

Clark is survived by his daughter, Pam (Greg) Eckerson, of Overland Park, KS; daughter-in-law, Linda Glenn, of Bethany, MO; brother, Carl Glenn, of Bethany, MO; sister, Annie Buzzard, of Iowa; grandchildren, Joe (Sebrina) Glenn, of Muscatine, IA, Jeremy (Christina) Glenn, of St. Joseph, MO, Whitney (Zach) Mervosh, of Kansas City, MO, and Ashley (Brian) Eckerson, of Olathe, KS; 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 13, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow at Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.