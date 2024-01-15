Obituary & Services: Johnny William Dale Lawson

Share To Your Social Network

Johnny William Dale Lawson, 59, of Chillicothe, MO, passed away at Mosaic Life Care on Saturday, January 6, 2024. He was born on June 11, 1964, in Carrollton, to Jane Janette Hines Lawson and Sammy William Douglas Lawson Sr.

Johnny graduated from Chillicothe High School. He enjoyed marksmanship, motorcycles, and spending time with his family.

Johnny is survived by his mother, Jane Janette Lawson, and his father, Sammy William Douglas Lawson Sr., both of Chillicothe, MO. He leaves behind two sons, Thor Lawson and Jeremiah Lawson; two daughters, Amanda Hayes and Amber Lawson; and two brothers, James Lawson and Ray Lawson (Stacey), all of Chillicothe, MO. He is also survived by three sisters: Tammy Black of Toulon, Illinois; Jenny Peterson of Utica, MO; and Jaime Lawson of Kansas City, MO.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents and two brothers, Joe and Dougie Lawson.

A visitation and funeral service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Friday, January 12, 2024. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by the service at 1:30 p.m.

Calling hours are scheduled for Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Memorials in honor of Johnny will be made to the Heritage Funeral Home to help pay for funeral expenses.

Related