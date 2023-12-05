Obituary & Services: Johnny Goucher

Johnny Goucher, age 82, a resident of Ludlow, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023, at his home. Born to Kelsie and Geneva (Bowman) Goucher on October 26, 1941, in Harrisonville, Missouri, he led a fulfilling life. He married Donna Eller on May 23, 1964; she passed away on November 22, 1986. From this union, two daughters, Tammy and Valorie, were born. He later married June (Batye) Holtzclaw on October 9, 1987, who survives him at the home.

Throughout his career, Johnny held various positions, including working for the Postal Service, MFA-Ring Around Seed Company, and Mid-America Dairy. He was an active member of the Utica Baptist Church, Ludlow Lion’s Club, Wild Turkey Federation, and Ducks Unlimited. As a youth, he was involved in 4-H, earning several ribbons. An artist with excellent penmanship, Johnny enjoyed deer and turkey hunting, fishing, mowing, and caring for his yard. He cherished time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving him are his wife, June; daughters, Tammy Goucher of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Valorie Goucher of Kansas City, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Andrew Perkins, Travis Perkins (Kammy), Samuel Stonner, Tony McCallan, Jr. (Savanna), Chelsie Dittman (Adam), Tasha McCallan, Brandon Smith (Jessica), and Austin Smith; ten great-grandchildren, Tony McCallan, III, Elijah McCallan, Wyatt McCallan, Jaxtyn McCallan, Honor Perkins, Peyton Dittman, Georgia McCallan, Elliott Dittman, Barrett Perkins, and Wynonna McCallan; and a brother, Bill Goucher (Sherry) of Kansas City, Missouri. Preceding him in death were his parents, first wife Donna, step-daughter Tona McCallan, and sister Elizabeth Jones.

Funeral services will be at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, December 8, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the same location. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Friday from 12:00 noon until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Utica Cemetery in Utica, Missouri. Memorial contributions can be made to Utica Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.