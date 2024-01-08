Obituary & Services: John Sherman Hughes

John Sherman Hughes, 84, of Trenton, MO, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at a Trenton, MO hospital.

He was born on April 14, 1939, in Brimson, Missouri, the son of Samp Sherman and Lula (Walker) Hughes.

On November 12, 1967, he married Frankie R. Hughes in Brimson, MO. She preceded him in death on November 26, 1992.

John worked in lawn maintenance and was a member of the Coon Creek Baptist Church.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lester, Arthur, James, and Gilbert Hughes; and sisters, Loma Hickman and Elizabeth Kirk.

John is survived by his brother, Marion Hughes, of Trenton, MO; sisters, Mary Ann Allen of St. Charles, MO, Jessie Beckwith, and Joyce Zinn, both of Topeka, KS; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, at the First Baptist Church in Gilman City, MO, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery in Gilman City, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Masonic Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.