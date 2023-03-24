Obituary & Services: Joan Elizabeth Nordstrom (Carman)

Obituaries March 24, 2023 KTTN News
Joan Elizabeth Nordstrom (Carman) Obit Photo
Joan (Carman) Nordstrom, 69, passed away on March 20, 2023.

Joan was born in Unionville, Missouri to John and Mabel Carman on June 13, 1953. Joan married Gerald “Jerry” Nordstrom on June 1, 1975. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents as well as ten brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by her children Daniel (Jennifer) Nordstrom, and Erica (Keith) Fattig; grandchildren LeeAnn Nordstrom, Dani “Michael” Nordstrom, and Lilianna Fattig; three sisters Kathy Thompson, Lela Bates, and Ann Shore; numerous nieces and nephews as well as many other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at the Hartford Baptist Church in Unionville, Missouri. Visitation begins at 10 am with the funeral starting at 11 am followed by a graveside service. Lunch will be served at the church immediately after. Memorial contributions can be given to the family’s choice and contributions can be mailed to the family or to the funeral home.

